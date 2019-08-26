FIR against non-students for entering RD Women’s University during protest

Bhubaneswar: The cancellation of students’ union elections in state universities and degree colleges functioning under the higher education department this year also has led to student unrest across the state as well as the capital city.

According to reports, the students of Rama Devi Women’s University were staging protest in front of the varsity over the issue when some youths (non-students) allegedly entered the premises and locked the gates.

The girl students have reportedly, submitted a written complaint with Saheed Nagar police station stating that while their protest was underway today in a peaceful manner, some local boys entered the varsity premises. They also mentioned the names of some youths, who allegedly locked the gates and also broke the locks.

The girl students of RD Women’s University have urged the Inspector-in-charge of Saheed Nagar PS to take stern actions against the youths who entered the varsity without permission and locked the gates.