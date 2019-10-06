Finance Ministry to kick-start budgetary exercise from Oct 14

New Delhi: The finance ministry will kick-start the exercise to prepare annual Budget for 2020-21 from October 14.

According to a Budget Circular of the Budget Division of the Finance Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs, the pre-Budget or Revised Estimate meetings will begin on the 14th of this month.

The circular said, the Budget Estimates for 2020-21 will be provisionally finalised after the Expenditure Secretary completes discussions with other secretaries and financial advisers. Pre-Budget meetings will continue till the first week of November.