Finance Minister assures not a single job will be lost due to merger of banks

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Finance Minister
10

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has categorically said the proposed merger of banks would not lead to any job losses.

Talking to reporters in Chennai today, she said not even a single employee would be removed following the amalgamation. She dismissed reports of job loss due to the merger, saying it is absolutely ill-informed.

Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday unveiled a mega plan to merge ten public sector banks into four. It is aimed at creating stronger lenders of global scale. However, some of the bank unions are agitated fearing loss of jobs. Ms Sitharaman sought to reassure the unions, saying it is not an anti-staff move.

Related Posts

India should be a role model in parliamentary democracy:…

Chandrayaan-2 completes 5th orbit maneuver, inches closer to…

I-T dept creates history with 49 lakh ITRs filed in single…

Asked whether there was any slowdown in the economy, the Finance Minister said the government was responding to it sectorally, based on their requirement.

She said the government responds to every sector of the Indian economy when it approaches for solutions.

To a query about the automobile industry seeking a GST rate cut, Nirmala Sitharaman said it should be decided by the GST Council.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

India should be a role model in parliamentary democracy:…

Chandrayaan-2 completes 5th orbit maneuver, inches closer to…

I-T dept creates history with 49 lakh ITRs filed in single…

1 of 2,878