Finance firm staffer robbed of Rs 1.82 lakh in Khurda

Khurda: An employee of a private finance company was robbed of Rs 1.82 lakh by armed miscreants near Badasankha under Banpur Police limits in Khurda district on Sunday morning.

The matter came to light after the victim, an employee of a private finance company, lodged a complaint with the local police this morning.

According to the complaint, the victim was on his way in a two-wheeler this morning when two armed miscreants waylaid him. The desperadoes then threatened him with sharp weapons and made away with the cash bag containing Rs 1.82 lakh. Besides, the miscreants also decamped with the victim’s two-wheeler

On the basis of the complaint, police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.