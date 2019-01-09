Finance firm employees robbed of Rs 4.3 lakh

Rayagada/Puri: Unidentified miscreants looted around Rs 4.3 lakh cash from the employees of finance companies in two districts of the state on Wednesday.

The first incident was reported from Rayagada district, in which three unidentified miscreants attacked a finance company official near Dhamalia in Kalyansinghpur this afternoon and made away with Rs 1.3 lakh.

According to sources, the finance firm staff was heading back to the office after collecting cash when the miscreants intercepted him near Dhamalia. The desperadoes then stabbed him with a knife and snatched away the bag containing cash before decamping from the spot.

The injured man was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to the nearby hospital, sources added.

A similar incident was also reported from Puri district today. Sources said four to five bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted Rs 3 lakh from the officials of a finance firm at gunpoint on the Kakatpur-Bajapur Road under Konark.

According to sources, the bike-borne looters chased the officials and later thrashed them before snatching the money at gunpoint.

The finance company officials lodged a complaint with police in this regard. On the basis of the FIR, cops have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.