Final voter list in Odisha to be published on Jan 21: CEO

Bhubaneswar: The final voter list in Odisha for the upcoming elections will be published on January 21 instead of January 4, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said on Thursday.

“The deadline for the final voter list was January 4. As the revision process had been extended by 15 days, the final electoral rolls will be published on January 21, Kumar told mediapersons at a press meet.

He further said that mock poll will be conducted in villages from January 7. During that period, left-out voters can apply and get them enlisted in the voter list. There are 37,606 booths in the state, he said.

The CEO said that about 12,08, 396 Form VI have been received. While 6,47,486 people have applied to omit their names from the electoral roll, 4,65,420 applications have been received for correction.

He said VVPAT machine will also be used with EVM for the first time during the upcoming elections. There is adequate stock of EVMs and VVPATs in the state for the ensuing elections, he added.