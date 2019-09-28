Final decision on Shiv Sena-BJP seat-sharing soon: Sena chief

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that talks with BJP chief Amit Shah were on and a final decision would be announced soon.

This comes amid delay in finalising the seat-sharing pact for the assembly polls. The polls are less than a month away.

He said he would fulfill the promise he had made to his father and late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray of making a Shiv Sainik the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Thackeray said : “I had promised Balasaheb that I will make a Shiv sainik the chief minister of Maharashtra. I have vowed to fulfill this promise.”