Final call on KALIA fund disbursement soon: Odisha CEO

Bhubaneswar: Chief electoral officer (CEO) of Odisha Surendra Kumar on Friday informed that appropriate measures on disbursement of financial assistance under KALIA scheme will be taken soon.

He said the state government recently through the Screening Committee headed by the Chief Secretary has furnished two proposals relating to KALIA scheme. In the first proposal, the state government has sought permission to provide Rabi 2018-19 assistance to another 5.64 lakh beneficiaries, names of which were published on 1″ March, 2019.

In the second proposal, the state government sought permission to provide the first disbursal of assistance in Kharif 2019 to 2.5 lakh small/marginal farmers and 5 lakh landless agricultural households from 1″ of April 2019.

“After examination of the proposal, additional information/ clarification has been sought from the Chief Secretary Odisha and Principal Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Department, Govt. of Odisha. The information is still awaited. Upon receipt of required information, further appropriate action shall be taken, ” the CEO said.

He further said that earlier the Odisha govt submitted a proposal directly seeking permission for grant of financial benefits under the KALIA Scheme to another 5.64 lakh beneficiaries from among the applications which were published on March 1, 2019 and which could not be covered before MCC came into force.

Permission was also solicited to allow disbursement of Kharif assistance to 2.5 Lakh small/rnarginal farmers and 5.0 lakh landless agricultural households from 1″ April 2019 from among applications which were published on March 1, 2019.

However, as per rules, during the model code of conduct all proposals by State Government are to be routed through the Screening Committee headed by Chief Secretary. So the proposal was rejected, he added.