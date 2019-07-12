Film produced by Odisha’s Jitendra Mishra to be screened at United Nations

Bhubaneswar: Internationally acclaimed, Odisha born film producer & promoter Jitendra Mishra has made us proud again. His recent feature film production The Last Color written & directed by Michelin star celebrity chef Vikas Khanna to be screened at The United Nations Headquarters (UN) today. This is going to be one among very few Indian films which are selected to be screened at this most prestigious & incredible platform.

The film had premiered at the prestigious 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival 2019 and also had a special screening at the prestigious Cannes Film festival in its Marched u film section recently. The Last Color, is based on a book of the same name that Vikas wrote some years ago. The eighty-six-minute film stars veteran actor Neena Gupta and child artists Aqsa Siddique, and the plot revolves around the Supreme Court ordinance against an age-old tradition of not allowing widows in Vrindavan to play Holi. The film has been produced by Bindu Khanna, Poonam Kaul and Jitendra Mishra under the banner of House Of Omkar.

With the aim to raise awareness to end all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere and to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls under the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, SPICE-Indian Club is hosting the special screening of THE LAST COLOR & “Meet the Makers” on Friday, 12 July 2019 at 6pm, in Conference Room 2, United Nations Headquarters, New York.

“Today is one of the biggest days of my cinematic journey so far; #THELASTCOLOR film is going to have a special screening at the United Nation’s Headquarters (UN), Friday – 12th July 2019 at 6 PM (New York time)… Of course, it’s a joyous moment for me, our entire team and I am sure it must be a proud moment for all of us at my hometown #Titlagarh my state #Odisha & my country #India… The film is all about Victory of the human spirit and here I have witnessed it through the man of the hour Chef Vikas Khanna, his dream, determination, hard-work & sacrifices to achieve that dream. This is the real victory of a human spirit. Thanks dearest Vikas for making me a part of your dream project.

Born in Titlagarh of Odisha Jitendra Mishra is a multiple award-winning film producer and promoter. He has already been associated with more than 110 films in all categories and in various capacities. He has been invited to many credible international film festival as eminent jury and currently on the board of directors for the world’s biggest and oldest children media network CIFEJ and member of the Cannes Producers network. He is also the festival director of the unique film festival SIFFCY which he has conceived & designed for Smile Foundation.