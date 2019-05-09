FIH Series Finals to be played at Fani-hit Kalinga Stadium: Hockey India

Bhubaneswar: While uncertainty loomed over the venue of FIH Series Finals, scheduled at Kalinga Stadium here from June 6 to 15, following the devastation by Cyclone Fani in the city, Hockey India reportedly denied any chances of shifting the venue.

Rejecting speculation that the June 6-15 tournament might be shifted out of the Bhubaneswar to either Lucknow or Raipur, a top Hockey India official cleared the air and stated that no such decision has been taken.

According to reports, a team of State Sports and Youth Services department along with experts of Hockey India on Tuesday found minor damages after an assessment of the infrastructure of the stadium. The team also observed tears at few places on the synthetic turf.

Eight countries including Japan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, South Africa, USA, Uzbekistan and host India are set to take part in the men’s Hockey Series Finals, which is a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

India are in Pool A with Poland, Russia and Uzbekistan while Pool B has South Africa, Japan, Mexico and US. India will open against Russia on June 6.

Earlier, the Kalinga Stadium had hosted the 2014 Champions Trophy, 2017 Hockey World League Final and the recent World Cup during November and December in 2018.

Notably, extremely severe cyclonic storm FANI that hit the coastal belt of Odisha on May 3 also left a destructive trail in Bhubaneswar.

