FIH Men’s Series Finals: Ticket Outlets & Box Office opened from today

Bhubaneswar: With the start of the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 on the horizon, organisers today launched the physical sale of tickets at the Box Office at Kalinga Stadium and at various outlets throughout the host city of Bhubaneswar.

The organisers also announced that fans who have bought Online Vouchers for the tournament, which starts on 6th June, will be able to redeem them at the Redemption Counter at Kalinga Stadium.

In a bid to help the state of Odisha and its people after the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani, organisers have also announced that all profits accumulated through the ticket sales will be further contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The start of physical sale of tickets will help in making it easier for the local public to book their spots to witness world-class hockey between the eight participating teams, and these general tickets for all matches will be available around the city of Bhubaneswar and at the Box Office situated at Gate No. 9 of the Kalinga Stadium. Whereas, fans who have already purchased their tickets online, can redeem their Online Vouchers at Redemption Counter located at Gate No. 4 of the iconic stadium.

The tickets at all the various outlets across the city will be available from 1030 hrs – 1700 hrs. The Box Office at Gate No. 9 for purchase of tickets and at Gate. No 4 for Redemption of Online Vouchers at Kalinga Stadium will be open from 0900 hrs – 1200 hrs and from 1500 hrs – 1900 hrs respectively from today.

Earlier on May 14, Ticketgenie Solutions Pvt Ltd, who is the official ticket sales agency for the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019, made the tickets available online at https://in.ticketgenie.in/Sports/FIH-Mens-Series-Finals-Bhubaneswar-Odisha-2019

The tickets for the tournament have been reasonably priced at INR 200 for East Stand, INR 100 for South and North Stand for the Group Stage matches to be played between 06-12 June 2019. The tickets for Semi-Finals and Final on 14 and 15 June 2019 respectively are priced at INR 250 for East Stand and INR 150 for South and North Stand.

The Organising Committee has also extended free entry to East, North & South stands on first-cum-first-serve basis for all the morning matches being held on 06, 07, 10, 12 & 14 June 2019 at 0845 hrs.

“Hockey India’s thoughts and prayers are well and truly with all those who have been affected by Cyclone Fani, and to extend our support to the Odisha State Government, on this occasion of the start of physical ticket sales, we have decided that all the profits from the sale of tickets during the tournament will be given to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Odisha is a state which has always been a huge supporter of hockey, and in this difficult period, Hockey India would like to reciprocate the support by taking this step. After having seen the people of Odisha come out in huge numbers to witness the biggest hockey competition last year, I am hopeful that the hockey buffs will once again help in making the FIH Men’s Series Final Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 a successful event,” stated Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India.

Selling of the tickets for FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019:

Sports Emporium: Opp. Pal Heights, Jaydev Vihar, BDA Colony, Bhubaneswar- 751013

Sister Mobile: 699, BMC, Near PNB Bank, Bhawani Mall St. Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar – 751007

Sister Mobile: Plot No. 88/7, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar – 751009

SS Frozen World: Kanan Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar – 751017

B21: Janpath Road, Kharabela Nagar, Bhubaneswar – 751007

B21: Opposite BMC Bhawani Mall Exitgate, Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar – 751007

In & Out: Plot No. 305, Bharat Petroleum Petrol Pump, District Center, Bhubaneswar – 751016

Fresh & Frozen Mount: Unit 4 Main Street, Bhauma Nagar A.G. Colony, Bhubaneswar – 751001

C Décor’s: Plot No. 88, Near Bharat Petrol Pump, District Center, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar – 751016

FH17 Saloon: 3rd Floor, BMC Bhawani Mall, Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar – 751007

Ujala Car Fashion: Khandagiri Chowk,, Patrapada, Bhubaneswar – 751030

Reliance Food Court: 2nd Floor, Reliance Mall, Master Canteen Area, Kharabela Nagar, Bhubaneswar – 751001

Klassic Boutique & Beauty Salon: Laxmisagar Canal Road, Opp. City Fresh, Bhubaneswar – 751006

House of Candy: 2nd Floor, Food Court, Esplanade Mall, Rasulgarh Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar – 751010

ClearPrint.in: Jagamara Road, Jagamara, Bhubaneswar – 751030

For further details or enquiry on tickets, call: +91 8041150910 or +91 8217395364 or email at [email protected]