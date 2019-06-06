FIH Men’s Series Finals kicks-off today in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Indian hockey team is all set to launch its bid to reach the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the FIH Men’s Series Finals which kicks-off from today at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

As many as eight teams from Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America will battle it out for two places in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers scheduled to be held in October-November later this year.

Top-ranked India is placed in Pool A along with Poland, Russia, and Uzbekistan while Pool B consists of South Africa, Asian Games champions Japan, USA and Mexico.

Placed fifth in world rankings, India will start the tournament as overwhelming favourites, given the vast gap between the hosts and other teams in terms of quality, skills and stature in world hockey.

India will open its campaign against Russia.