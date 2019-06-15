FIH Men’s Series Finals: Gurjant Singh to replace injured Sumit in title clash

Bhubaneswar: Gurjant Singh, best known for his reverse-flick goals, has been called-in to replace an injured Sumit who was ruled out of the title encounter against South Africa at the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 on Saturday.

Sumit, who contributed in India’s midfield in their unbeaten campaign at the on-going tournament, sustained a fracture in his right hand during India’s intense Semi-Final match against Japan on Friday where the home team won by a convincing margin of 7-2 to make the Final to be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium today.

Gurjant Singh, named as stand-by for this tournament, was part of the team’s preparations here in Bhubaneswar in the lead up to this event.

“This can happen during tough matches, Sumit sustained a complex fracture of the right hand during yesterday’s match. He will be operated on this afternoon. He will be replaced by Gurjant who has now joined the team. The boys are used to these last minute changes and won’t affect our preparations for today’s important Final against South Africa,” said India’s Chief Coach Graham Reid.