FIH Hockey Series Finals: India beat Uzbekistan 10-0 to seal semis spot

Bhubaneswar: India defeated Uzbekistan 10-0 and stormed into the semifinals of the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament at Bhubaneswar on Monday.

India dominated in the first quarter converting three penalty corners into three goals from Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh and Amit Rohidas.

A similar pattern followed in the next quarter. Varun Kumar and Akashdeep Singh each scored a second goal, while Nilakanta Sharma and Mandeep Singh ensured that their names were displayed on the scoresheet before half-time.

The tempo decreased in the second half. The hosts were enjoying most of the ball possession and added another goal shortly before the end of the third quarter, with Gursahibjit Singh concluding a fine three-player combination.

In the last quarter, Akashdeep Singh scored his hat-trick, slotting the ball home from short distance, before Mandeep Singh rounded his team’s domination with the tenth goal of the night.

India’s captain Manpreet Singh: “It was really important for us to finish at the top of the pool because now we can rest for one match and prepare for the semi-finals. We did many good things during this pool phase but still there is some improvement needed, so we will work and come back good in the semi-finals.”