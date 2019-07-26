FIFA World Tour qualifier round to be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The qualifier round of the FIFA World Tour, India’s biggest eSports tournament, will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from August 3 to 4.

“Just Think Sports is delighted to announce that it will host its qualifier round of the FIFA World Tour, India’s biggest eSports tournament in Bhubaneswar,” said a statement.

“Bhubaneswar has positioned itself as the ‘Sports Capital of India’ and we are proud to onboard Odisha Sports and Odisha Mining Corporation as partners,” the statement added.

The tournament is slated to be held at the iconic state-of-the-art Kalinga Stadium from August 3rd and 4th. The Prize pool For the event is 1.5 lakhs.

“Odisha is leading the way when it comes to sports or sporting events. Esports is the next big thing and we are happy to support and host this event at the Kalinga Stadium,” said Vishal K. Dev, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Odisha Sports and Tourism Department.