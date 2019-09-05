FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India to take on Oman in first encounter

Guwahati: India will open their qualifying campaign for FIFA World Cup 2022 against Oman at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

Till now, the hosts have never won against the visitors in a FIFA-recognised match.

The last time the two teams faced each other was in a friendly game in 2018 in Abu Dhabi, which ended in a goalless draw. India also lost both their matches against Oman at the same stage during the qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

The Indians underwent a preparatory camp in Goa, which kicked off on August 20. The team has also played five international matches as build-up to the tournament since head coach Igor Stimac took over.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers between India and Qman is scheduled to start at 7.30 PM.

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla and Asianet Plus. It will also be streamed online on Hotstar and Jio TV.