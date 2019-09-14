FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held from November 2 to 21 next year

New Delhi: The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, to be hosted by India, will be held from November 2 to 21 next year.

The age group showpiece event of FIFA will be held in four cities across the country.

Last month, the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar has been provisionally confirmed as a venue, pending FIFA approval. Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, Goa and Ahmedabad are in the running for the other three host cities.

India was announced as the host country in March this year. India attained the automatic qualification to the event on account of being the host.