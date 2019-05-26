FIFA team inspects Kalinga Stadium ahead U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020

Bhubaneswar: A two-member Federation International Football Association (FIFA) delegation today arrived in Bhubaneswar to inspect infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium ahead of the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020.

After India has been confirmed to host of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2020, a core team of FIFA had shortlisted five venues for the tournament- Goa, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Earlier, the team had inspected Ahmedabad and Goa last week and now Bhubaneswar.

This will be the second FIFA tournament India will be hosting, after the U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017.