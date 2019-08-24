Fenugreek (Methi) Water To Curb Fat & Burn Extra Kilos

Fenugreek (a.k.a Methi) is a popular weight-reducing agent that possesses immense medicinal properties. Being rich in fibre and antioxidants the bitter seeds facilitate weight reduction to a great extent.

It also increases body metabolism and prevents fat accumulation in the body. Moreover, it also reduces food cravings by giving a feeling of fullness.

How to use fenugreek for weight loss-

Take a glass of lukewarm water and add some crushed fenugreek seeds to it.

Cover and steep the seeds for at least three to five minutes.

Strain in a cup and consume it at least half an hour or one hour before you go to sleep.

Other Benefits –

Aside from enhancing weight loss, it reduces body cholesterol, control diabetes and treats stomach disorders.

 

 

