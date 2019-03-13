Female Maoist cadre gunned down in encounter in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A female Maoist cadre was killed during an encounter with security forces near Tumudibandha forest in Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of the rebels in the area, the security forces launched a search operation in the forest. However, the red rebels seeing the force opened fire at them. In retaliation, the security forces gunned down the female Maoist cadre.

Four guns, three grenades and other materials used by the Maoist have been seized from the spot.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) have intensified the combing operation in the area following the incident, informed, ADG (operation) RP Koche.