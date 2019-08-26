Female jumbo dies at Nandankanan zoo

Bhubaneswar: A female elephant named Julie died at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The elephant died due to acute abdominal colic at 7.09 PM today, the zoo authorities said.

The NZP authorities said the female elephant was rescued at the age of two months from Dhenkanal Division and brought to Nandankanan zoo on May 31, 2009.

The elephant was taking less food since yesterday and showing the sign of acute colic from 2.00 PM today causing physical discomfort. It was attended quickly by zoo vets and treatment was continuing. During the treatment, the elephant breathed its last.

The exact cause of death shall be ascertained after Post Mortem tomorrow morning, the zoo authorities added.