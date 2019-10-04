Female Hippo Dies In Nandankanan Zoo

Barang: A female hippopotamus in Nandankanan Zoological Park on the outskirts of Odisha capital died today after prolonged sickness.

According to authorities, the herbivore succumbed to a ‘disease’ she was battling for long.

The death of semiaquatic mammal again clouded the zoo with questions regarding the hygiene being maintained on the premises here.

Notably, the Nandankanan Zoological Park was in news recently after the deadly herpes virus that spread its wings at NZP resulted in a series of elephant deaths at the wildlife habitat on the outskirts of the city here.