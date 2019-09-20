Female elephant “Gouri” dies of herpes virus infection at Nadankanan

Bhubaneswar: Once a major tourist attraction for housing several kinds of wildlife, Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar is now reeling under Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus (EEHV) which claimed the lives of four elephants in succession in the last 26 days.

Reportedly, a sub-adult female elephant “Gouri”, who was also infected by the deadly disease, died while undergoing treatment at the NZP at around 9:51 pm on Saturday. On December 23, 2012, Gouri was rescued and brought to Nandankanan from Athagarh forest when she was only two months old.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the fourth casualty of jumbos infected by the herpes virus. On last Thursday, a female jumbo named “Kamala” had died due to infection. These two female pachyderms were not the only ones exposed to the virus. A male elephant named “Jagan” had also died of infection earlier and later on 26 August, a female jumbo “Julie” died after being infected by the virus. On 15th of this month, a male elephant named “Chandan” also fell prey to the disease.

On last Thursday, six-year-old jumbo “Kamala” breathed her last at 4.30 pm. After which the elephant count at Nandankanan went down to five including “Gouri” and 2-year-old “Mama”. While “Gouri” also succumbed due to the fatal disease last night, the fate of baby jumbo “Mama” now hangs in balance.

Notably, the Elephant Edotheliotropic Herpes Viruses or Elephantid betaherpesvirus 1 is a type of herpes virus, which can cause a highly fatal hemorrhagic disease when transmitted to young Asian elephants. It was first reported from Africa in 1970.

At present, there are four elephants left in the zoological park and they are “Mama”, “Basanti”, “Prema” and “Heera”.

On being asked, Deputy Director of NZP, Jayanta Kumar Das said: “As of now, there is no symptom of herpesvirus in jumbo “Mama”. But it is still uncertain whether these elephants will survive the outbreak or not.

It is said that young pachyderms are more vulnerable to the herpes virus and only 20 per cent of elephants survive the disease. The elephants fight back this deadly disease through their own immunity system. They develop this particular immune mostly by engaging in sports while venturing in the wild. But in case of Nandankanan, the jumbos hardly ever get to play as they are tied with chains most of the time.