Feedback on PS: City Police Commissioner directs IICs to interact with senior citizens

Bhubaneswar: Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi on Sunday directed inspector-in-charge of all police stations to conduct meeting with senior citizens on every Sunday.

As per the directives, IICs will hold meetings with senior citizens between 4 PM to 5 PM every Sunday at their respective police stations. In the meeting, the senior citizens will speak about their problems in the locality on the basis of which actions will be taken.

Moreover, people will be urged to download ‘Sahayata App’ and install CCTVs outside homes in the meeting, the Commissioner informed.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had interacted with Inspectors in charge of 635 police stations to convey that the government will now focus on getting direct citizen feedback on their local police officers.

Police stations across the state will be required to register on the Mo Sarkar portal.

After filing a complaint at a police station, an SMS will be sent to the complainant. The Chief Minister and his officials will make direct calls to the public for feedback on their experience at a police station.

Based on public feedback and efficiency in service delivery, performing police stations and personnel shall be identified and recognised with faster promotion and other incentives.

