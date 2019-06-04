Fee for SC/ST candidates joining vocational training waived off

New Delhi: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has decided to waive off fee for SC/ST candidates who join vocational training under Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSS).

The decision was taken in the first review meeting held by Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey with senior officials of the Ministry here today.

This decision follows the recent comprehensive reforms brought in January 2019 for Directorate of Jan Shikshan Sansthan (DJSS), which was formerly under the Ministry of Human Resources Development and transferred to the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship in 2018.

These decisions aim to further strengthen the skill ecosystem benefiting those in the underprivileged sections of society.

Pandey took charge of his office at the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship today.