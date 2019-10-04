FC Goa wins 1-0 over South United in pre-season friendly

Goa: FC Goa bagged a 1-0 victory over South United in a pre-season friendly at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium on Friday. Seimenlen Doungel scored the only goal of the match.

The Gaurs started with Coro up front, flanked by Jackichand Singh and Len Doungel. Mourtada Fall and Carlos Pena formed the centre-back partnership in front of Naveen Kumar. South United started with Vikram as a lone striker.

The hosts had numerous chances to score in the first half as Len had the first real opportunity in the 8th minute. Hugo and Fall exchanged passes before laying it off to the number 7 who skied his shot over the bar.

Carlos Peña then went close in added-on time at the end of the first half as his left-footed strike hit the post. Lobera made four changes five minutes after the restart as Aiban, Sana, Shubham and Liston all went in.

Doungel finally got the breakthrough in the 77th minute after Hugo’s ball found Manipuri with space in the box to slot home. The match meandered to a close as the hosts earned a 1-0 victory.