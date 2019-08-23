FC Goa set to kick off ISL campaign on October 23

Goa: Having led FC Goa to the semis and the final in the last two seasons, Sergio Lobera and his men will look to go one step further this time as they kick off their 2019/20 campaign of the Indian Super League (ISL) on October 23rd, 2019.

Their first game sees the Gaurs square off against fierce rivals Chennaiyin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The venue was the host to the final of the ISL in 2015 where these two teams had clashed for the coveted trophy. A dramatic last few minutes led Chennaiyin to the title over the home side on that night. A year later, the two sides again in the semis with the team from Chennai coming out on top 4-1 on aggregate.

Last season saw FC Goa do the double over Chennaiyin. The Gaurs visited the Marina Arena for an early-season clash and came away with a comfortable 3-1 win before completing double in their last game of the league stage on February 28, 2019. A goal from Coro in the latter encounter was enough to bag all three points for the Gaurs.

The last two seasons have seen FC Goa enthrall crowds across the nation – scoring 84 goals in the last two seasons and is the only team in ISL history to score more than 150 goals. Club stalwart Ferran Corominas was awarded both the Golden Ball as well the Golden Boot last season – becoming only the second player to get the accolades in the same season. The Gaurs also recorded a total of 8 clean sheets last season – coming out joint top in the category.

This is the first time FC Goa will start a campaign with home comforts since 2015.