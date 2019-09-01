FC Goa part ways with Laxmikant Kattimani, Nirmal Chettri

Goa: FC Goa has today mutually agreed to the termination of contracts for Laxmikant Kattimani and Nirmal Chettri. The Goan goalkeeper made 39 appearances for the Gaurs over five seasons and was a part of the club since its inception and played a crucial role in the 2015 campaign which saw the Gaurs reach the final.

Nirmal, on the other hand, joined FC Goa in 2018 after impressing for Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United. He, however, made only one appearance for the Gaurs during the 2018/19 season.

The club would like to thank Kattimani and Nirmal sincerely for their services and wish the best for their future.

FC Goa starts their Indian Super League campaign on October 23, 2019 when they host rivals Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

