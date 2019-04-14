FC Goa outclass Chennaiyin FC to clinch Super Cup 2019 title

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: FC Goa outclassed Chennaiyin FC to clinch the title of Super Cup 2019 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. With this, FC Goa won its first ever title.

In the first half, Chennaiyin attacked with confidence while FC Goa sat back. However, the scores remained 0-0 at the end of the first half.

FC Goa coming in the form sped up the ball and two goals from Ferran Corominas and Brandon Fernandes helped the team to win the match with 2-1 scoreline.

Ferran Corominas and Brandon Fernande were announced as the Player-of-the-tournament.

