FC Goa announces ISL ticket prices for home games

Goa: FC Goa on Friday announced that prices for Matchday tickets for home games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda will remain same for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

Additionally, FC Goa will also be launching a 7-day Super Early Bird phase for sale of season tickets from September 14, where limited season tickets will be made available at a discount of up to 55%. Fans will be able to buy their season tickets at this phase from Fcgoa.in/elite, Insider.in and PayTM.

In case of fans missing out on the biggest offer, an additional phase of Early Bird tickets will be offered in October.

Pricing for each of the stands are as follows (in INR)*:

Club Chief Operating Officer, Aditya Datta was pleased to announce that the club was able to offer the same prices as last season to the fans. “We are happy to have been able to freeze the price for a second season running. In addition, we have also been able to re-introduce early-bird phases and introduce e-tickets to enhance the fan experience. These were things we were always very keen to do. The club, on the whole, thinks it is a good way of showing loyalty towards our fans, who have had our back through thick and thin,” stated Datta.

The club is also introducing e-tickets for the first time. This will enable the fans to book tickets online and be able to enter the stadium by directly showing their e-tickets on their mobile devices and skip the queues at the box office.

The purchase of a season ticket will automatically qualify one to become an FC Goa Elite Member which entitles them a number of perks which includes a welcome kit, PayTM vouchers, exclusive discounts from their favourite brands and many more.