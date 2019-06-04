fbb presents ‘Every Friday is a Try Day’

Bhubaneswar: fbb, Future Group’s popular fashion destination, brings to you a very exciting offer, ‘Every Friday is a Tryday’ starting this Friday, 7th June.

From this Friday onwards, every Friday will be celebrated as a Fashion Shopping Day at fbb. The popular fashion brand will promote one item from their latest fashion collection every Friday, and also offer exciting discounts on the products.

Fashion lovers can now shop from their nearest fbb store every Friday and get Rs.100 off on purchase of the exclusive product in men’s and ladies’ wear. The ‘Every Friday is a Try Day’ campaign starts this Friday – 7th June with special offers on women’s denims and jeggings from various brands such as DJ&C, LCO and Hey!.

Speaking about the campaign, Rajesh Seth, COO, fbb says, “At fbb, we always look forward to introducing new fashion trends and offers for our customers. ‘Every Friday is a Try day’ is an initiative that will bring the latest in fashion at great prices to our customers every Friday.”

Through this campaign, fbb will have offers on several other categories like joggers, chinos, and jeggings on every Friday for both men and women. So come and shop the latest fashion at your nearest fbb store and get amazing offers every Friday!