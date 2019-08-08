Father-son electrocuted in Rourkela

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Father-son electrocuted
Rourkela: In a tragic incident, man and his son died after coming in contact with live electric wire at Garada village under Bisra police limits in Sundargarh district today.

The deceased have been identified as Phagu Sahu and his son Prakash Sahu.

According to sources, Phagu was switching off a water pump when he got an electric shock. His son Prakash tried to save his father, but the duo got electrocuted.

Phagu’s wife was also critically injured while trying to save the father-son duo. She has been admitted to a hospital, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
