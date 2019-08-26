Father-son duo critically hurt in attack by miscreants

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Father-son duo hurt
Bhubaneswar: A man and his son were allegedly attacked by some unidentified miscreants inside a shop at Bharatpur area under Khandagiri police limits on Monday.

According to sources, the father-son duo, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was in their shop this morning when four bike-borne miscreants arrived at the spot and attacked them with sharp weapons. Later, the assailants fled the spot on their bikes.

The duo sustained critical injuries on their hands and legs and was admitted to the Capital Hospital here.

Later, the family members lodged an FIR with Khandagiri police in this regard. Acting on the complaint, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
