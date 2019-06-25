Father-son duo critical in fire mishap in Phulbani

Phulbani: A man and his son suffered critical burn injuries in a fire mishap that broke out at Belghar village under Tumudibandha block in Phulbani late last night.

The father-son duo, with critical burn injuries, has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to sources, the fire erupted at a room and within a matter of minutes, it swept through the entire house while the duo was inside the house.

As the entire house was on fire, they failed to escape.

On being informed, fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. The firemen then rescued them and admitted them to the hospital in a critical condition.

While the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that an electric short circuit might have triggered the sparks, sources said.