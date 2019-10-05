Father-son duo critical in fire cracker explosion in Jajpur

Jajpur: A man and his son sustained critical injuries in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Bachhala village under Binjharpur police limits of Jajpur district today.

The injured father-son duo has been identified as Ramakanta Sahu and his son Soubhagya Ranjan Sahu of the same village.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the evening when Ramakanta and his son were engaged in manufacturing crackers in the house. Suddenly, an explosion took place injuring the two critically. A major portion of the house was also damaged.

The duo was rushed by locals to Jajpur DHH. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated, reports said.

However, the crackers manufacturing unit is legal or not, yet to be ascertained.