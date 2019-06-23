FATF warning impact: Pak Army chief says elimination of terrorism continues

Islamabad: Pakistan Army has said it was taking all necessary steps and utilizing all possible resources to eliminate terrorism from its soil.

This response has come after Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s strong warning to Pakistan for the implementation of an action plan to curb terror funding.

The Pakistan Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on a visit to UK said his country was doing its best to wipe out terrorism.

Addressing the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London on Friday, General Bajwa said that Islamabad has been moving towards attaining sustainable peace and stability

Bajwa said:“We suggest to all countries especially our neighbouring nations that come forward and cooperate with each other in wiping out terrorism as it is a common enemy. We have suffered a lot in the past and would not like to be suffered in future”.

The FATF has already warned Islamabad that it will take necessary action if it fails to fulfill an ‘action plan’ to tackle terror financing by October.