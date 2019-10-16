FATF grey list tag for Pakistan till February 2020 likely

Paris: Multiple reports emanating from close sources of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) indicated that Pakistan is likely to remain in the grey list till February next year.

The global inter-governmental body has said the Islamic nation must take additional measures to eliminate sources of terror funding. The global watchdog has given it more time to comply with the checklist it had prepared in June 2018.

Media reports said the Paris-based organization has asked Pakistan to take extra measures to curb sources of terror funding.

The FATF dark grey list or blacklist would spell disaster for Pakistan as it will be very difficult for it to seek funds from global organisations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).