Fast&Up to support boxer Sarita Devi

Mumbai: Former World Champion boxer Sarita Devi joined a list of elite athletes, who are being supported by Fast&Up, India’s leading sports and active nutrition brand, in their quest for sporting excellence.

The veteran boxer who is currently representing India at the World Championships in Russia is in a crucial phase of her career where her performance (a gold or a silver) at the World Championships will ensure direct entry for the Olympic Qualifier in Wuhan, China.

“This is a very important phase in my career where everything depends on my qualification for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. At such an important juncture, support from Fast&Up surely means a lot to me. Fast&Up helps me in enhancing my game by boosting my strength, stamina and overall fitness,” stated the confident 37-year-old from Ulan-Ude, Russia.

At 37, Sarita Devi emphasised on post-training recovery and rest to stay on top of her game. “While experience is of great value in sports, as we get older a lot of emphasis needs to be given on post-training, post-match recovery. It is extremely important. I am happy that we have access to good hydration and nutrition in India now. I am sure Fast&Up which is being used by many international athletes will help me in my endeavour too.”

She also expressed confidence of doing well at the World Championships starting today. “I am well-prepared mentally and physically to win a medal here in Russia. I have worked a lot on my speed, foot work, agility and faster punches,” added the decorated boxer who is heading the Indian contingent at the Women’s World Boxing Championships which starts on October 3 and goes on till October 13. She is taking part in her pet event 60kg category and is hopeful of a medal and will be banking on her attacking game.

The veteran boxer made headlines when she won gold in the World Championships back in 2006. She went on to win a bronze at the 2005 and 2008 World Championships. An Olympic Medal has always been a dream for the boxer and she hopes to fulfil her dream at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

Fast&Up CEO, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal said he was thrilled to have Sarita on board with Fast&Up.

“I’m extremely happy that Sarita has chosen Fast&Up to help her in her quest to win at the World Championships and further up her chances for representing India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her dream is to win an Olympic Medal and we want to support her in achieving this dream. We wish her the best in the upcoming Women’s World Boxing Championships and hope she does our country proud by winning another medal at the Championships,” said Vijayaraghavan.

Fast&Up recently announced the signing of elite athlete Govindan Lakshmanan and is in partnership with over 100 Indian athletes which include Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal, India’s highest-ranked table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and footballer Iain Hume.