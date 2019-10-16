Farooq Abdullah placed under house arrest in Srinagar: J&K Police

By pragativadinewsservice
Farooq Abdullah placed under house arrest
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police have said that National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has been detained at his house in Srinagar.

Her daughter Safiya, who was detained yesterday during a protest against ending the state’s special status, is in judicial custody.

Police sources said Safiya and Abdulla’s sister Suraiya Abdullah were detained in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon during protests against the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Many political leaders, including the Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah have been placed under detention or house arrest since August.

