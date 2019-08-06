Farooq Abdullah dubs withdrawal of special status of J&K as dictatorial

New Delhi: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has dubbed the decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir as dictatorial.

He said on Tuesday that he was detained without being informed. Media reports said that Abdullah said he did not know how many Kashmiri leaders were arrested or detained. Abdullah said that he was put under a house arrest on Monday night, shortly after the Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019.

Abdullah said that the Constitution of India has guaranteed 370. He said the special ‘powers to the state’, was promised to Kashmiris at the time of its accession to India.

The PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader and Abdullah’s son Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) leader Sajjad Lone were among those prominent leaders detained following the development in the Valley.