Jeypore: Vehicular movement on Bhawanipatna-Jeypore road was disrupted today as scores of farmers staged road blockade protesting the delay in paddy procurement in mandis.

The irate farmers blocked the NH-26.

Commuters faced a harrowing time as the movement of vehicular traffic was paralysed following the protest. Hundreds of vehicles remain stranded on the roads.

The delay and non-procurement of paddy have triggered resentment among the farmers.