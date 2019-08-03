Farmer run over by tractor in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A farmer was crushed to death under the wheels of a tractor while working in a paddy field in Koksara area of Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district today.

The deceased has been identified as Dushasan Bag of Jharkundamal village.

According to sources, Bag was working in the paddy field when the tractor accidentally ran over him, killing him on the spot. The tractor owner and the driver fled the spot after the mishap.

Tension prevailed at the village after the incident as the family members of the deceased created ruckus and demanded compensation.

On being informed, local police reached the spot. However, the police couldn’t send the body for post- mortem due to the protest.