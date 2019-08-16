Farmer killed, wife injured in lightning strike in Ganjam

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Lightning strike
18

Bhanjanagar: A 40-year-old farmer was killed while his wife critically injured after being hit by lightning strike here in Gambharigochha village of Bhanjanagar block in Ganjam district on Friday.

While the deceased was identified as Sudhir Gouda his injured wife identified as Lilima Gouda(28).

Related Posts

Minor die after falling into well in Mayurbhanj

Five Key Proposals Including Establishment Of Odisha…

Two killed in separate road mishaps in Ganjam

According to sources, the couple was working in their farmland this afternoon when heavy rain accompanied by lightning lashed the area.

While Sudhir died on the spot, his wife sustained critical injuries after a thunderbolt struck them. They were rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital by locals. However, the doctors pronounced Sudhir ‘brought dead’.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the farmer’s tragic death.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Minor die after falling into well in Mayurbhanj

Five Key Proposals Including Establishment Of Odisha…

Two killed in separate road mishaps in Ganjam

1 of 2,116