Farmer killed, wife injured in lightning strike in Ganjam

Bhanjanagar: A 40-year-old farmer was killed while his wife critically injured after being hit by lightning strike here in Gambharigochha village of Bhanjanagar block in Ganjam district on Friday.

While the deceased was identified as Sudhir Gouda his injured wife identified as Lilima Gouda(28).

According to sources, the couple was working in their farmland this afternoon when heavy rain accompanied by lightning lashed the area.

While Sudhir died on the spot, his wife sustained critical injuries after a thunderbolt struck them. They were rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital by locals. However, the doctors pronounced Sudhir ‘brought dead’.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the farmer’s tragic death.