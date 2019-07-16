Farmer killed in lightning strike in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A 52-year-old farmer died after being hit by lightning at Tangarmunda village under Kirmira block in Jharsuguda district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Bijaya Kharsel (52) of Tangarmunda village.

According to sources, Kharsel was on his way to his farmland at around 2:30 pm today when rain accompanied by thunderbolt lashed the area.

He ran for cover and took shelter under a mango tree when lightning hit him, killing him on the spot. The mango tree was also burnt in the lightning.

Laikera outpost police recovered the body of the farmer and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.