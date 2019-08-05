Farmer killed in lightning strike in Balasore village

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Farmer killed in lightning strike
24

Balasore: In a tragic incident, a farmer was killed after lightning struck him in his farmland at Kalyanpur village of Bhogarai block in Balasore district today.

The deceased was identified as Sujaya Das (35) of the same village.

Related Posts

Youth held for abducting minor girl in Mayurbhanj village

Minor Bol Bom devotee killed in accident in Ganjam

80-yr-old farmer charred to death in sugarcane field in…

According to sources, Das was working with other workers in the farmland when rain accompanied by lightning lashed the area. Suddenly, a thunderbolt hit the farmland leaving the youth critically injured.

He was rescued by his family members and rushed to the nearby hospital. However, the doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead.

Police recovered the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.