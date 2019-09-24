Farmer drowns while taking bath in river in Deogarh

Deogarh: A 51-year-old farmer drowned while taking bath in Hinjuli river which flows through Dalaka village under Kundheigola police limits in Deogarh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Vidyadhar Pradhan of the same village.

According to sources, Vidyadhar had gone to take bath in the river today afternoon. While bathing, he slipped into deep waters and drowned. Some locals tried to rescue him but in vain.

On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and fished out his body from deep waters after hours of search. Though locals rushed him to Chendipada CHC, the doctor pronounced him ‘brought dead’.

Reportedly, the body has been handed over to the bereaved family members after post-mortem. Kundheigola police have registered a case of unnatural death in the incident.