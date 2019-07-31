Farmer drowns in pond in Balasore village

Balasore: A farmer from Balimunduli village under Oupada block in Balasore district drowned in a pond on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Dubulia Singh.

According to sources, the man was missing since Tuesday morning. He had gone to his farming land but did not return in the night. It is suspected that, while coming from the field, he slipped into the deep water and went under.

Some villagers rescued him in the wee hours of Wednesday and rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

On intimation, police reached the hospital and seized the body for the post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death has been registered into the incident and a probe launched, the police said.