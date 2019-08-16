Farmer dies of electrocution, locals ransack electric office

Sundargarh: A farmer was electrocuted after his plough came in contact with a live electric wire on a farmland near Sanagogua village in Bonai of Sundargrah district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shyamsundar of Sanagogua village.

According to sources, Shyamsundar was busy in ploughing a land near Sanagogua village when his plough came in contact with a live electric wire resulting in his death on the spot.

Fumed over the incident, locals of Sanagogua village ransacked Bonai electric office alleging lackadaisical attitude by electricity authorities for the death of the farmer. They also demanded immediate compensation for the kin of the deceased.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and took stock of the situation.