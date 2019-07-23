Farmer commits suicide over loan burden in Balasore

Balasore: A farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Padmapur village under Chandipur police limits in Balasore district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hemant Behera of the same locality.

According to sources, Hemant had taken a loan amount for the cultivation of 5 acres of land. However, he could not redeem the amount due to crop loss. Unable to repay the loan amount, Behera took such an extreme step this morning.

Behera was rescued and rushed to Balasore hospital in a critical condition. However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.