Faraz Arif Ansari’s Sheer Qorma: Shabana Azmi to play Divya Dutt’s mother

Mumbai: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has been roped in to play Divya Dutt’s mother in Faraz Arif Ansari’s upcoming Sheer Qorma, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Confirming the news, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made this announcement on his Twitter handle today.

#Update: Shabana Azmi joins the cast of #SheerQorma… Costars Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta… Directed by Faraz Ansari… #SheerQorma talks about love and acceptance for the #LGBTQ community… Filming will commence shortly. pic.twitter.com/hlqcGWz5VT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2019

Helmed by writer-director Faraz Arif Ansari, Sheer Qorma revolves around the issues and the struggles the LGBTQ community faces to get love and acceptance. Apart from Divya Dutta, the film also features Swara Bhasker in a pivotal role.